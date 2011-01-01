Complete trust and a firm belief in something for which there is no proof.
Helpful acts and contributions to the welfare of others are important.
Finding value in the continuous purpose or action of becoming one.
Building reputations, good names, and public esteems. Success is rooted firmly in moral excellence.
Independence and liberation from the slavery of others is imperative. The absence of necessity, coercion, and constraint in choices or actions.
Binding tasks, conduct, and service arising from our positions in life are forces of moral obligation.
Both the mental and moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty.
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